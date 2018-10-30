× ‘Wing Bowl,’ a Philadelphia tradition, is no more

PHILADELPHIA — A Philly tradition unlike any other, “Wing Bowl” is no more.

Angelo Cataldi, host of the morning show on Sports Radio WIP and the co-founder of the event, announced on his show Tuesday morning that Wing Bowl has been canceled after 26 years.

It’s official. Wing Bowl is over, after 26 amazing years. Thanks to everyone who made it such an amazing success. — Angelo Cataldi (@AngeloCataldi) October 30, 2018

Founded as a fun alternative for Eagles fans — who generally had some free time in January and February, since their favorite team rarely made the Super Bowl, organizers felt the annual chicken wing eating contest had become superfluous after Philly won the NFL crown last season.

Entercom Philadelphia’s market manager David Yadgaroff, program director Spike Eskin, marketing director Cindy Webster, and promotions coordinator Bryan Cole were all in-studio for the announcement, which was made by Caltaldi and co-founders Al Morganti and Rhea Hughes.

“This was the right time to go out and if there was a time to stop doing, after winning the Super Bowl was the time,” Eskin said.

“I can’t believe how emotional I feel about it being over,” Cataldi said.