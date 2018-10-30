Woman needs medical help after zombie fangs stick to her teeth

MOBILE, Al. – An Alabama woman’s Halloween fun turned into a nightmare when she couldn’t get part of her zombie costume off.

It cost Anna Tew $3 to finish her transformation into the undead, but the expense grew when her fake teeth wouldn’t come out.

The bridge of the fake fangs were glued directly to her teeth, but the adhesive wasn’t temporary, according to WKRG,

“It went on and on and I was trying to get them out, and after it was over with, I tried until it was like 2 o’clock this morning,” Tew said. “They wouldn’t budge. I even took a pair of wire clippers and cut the tips off of those.”

Tew was in excruciating pain and contemplated whether or not to go to the ER.

Luckily, she found an emergency dentist who could help.

“He talked about drilling. They had a saw, talked about taking em off in sections, and they couldn’t numb it because they were scared they would actually pull my teeth out. So he went in and picked and pulled and I squealed like a baby and they got them out.”

Dr. John Murphy was able to remove the costume teeth at his office at the Alabama Family Dental.

“Just the natural state of your teeth, and your gums can sometimes cause them to be adhered and stuck,” Dr. Murphy said.

Tew learned a valuable lesson; one she hopes she can save others from.

“Never do it again. Never will I put anything like that back in my mouth,” Tew said.

The medical bills obviously added up to more than the $3 for the teeth.

She is looking into legal options.