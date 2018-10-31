Man allegedly trespassed onto property of water tower in Dover Township

YORK COUNTY — A 23-year-old man faces charges after he allegedly trespassed onto the property of a Dover Township Water Authority water tower, according to Northern York County Regional Police.

Charges against Michael Mendez II include criminal trespass, criminal mischief and tampering with public water system.

Mendez surrendered to authorities Wednesday after a fingerprint, that was recovered from duct tape found at the location, was identified by State Police as belonging to Mendez.

The incident occurred on October 19, 2017 at the water tower in the area of Staunton Avenue and Walker Avenue, police say.

According to police, an individual gained access over the barbed wire fence protecting the water tower — the area is posted, “No Trespassing authorized personnel only beyond this point.”

Police say the individual then moved a camera that was pointed to a ladder so there would be no visual identification of the person accessing the ladder.

Police state that the ladder was protected by another locked gate with a security sensor fixed on the door. When the gate is open, the sensor sends a text to the Dover Township crews of an activation.

Because of this, the individual allegedly affixed a piece of metal, using gray duct tape — which was found to have Mendez’s fingerprint on it — to the sensor so when the gate was opened the sensor would remain closed and no alert text would be sent, according to police. The individual then cut the gate latch opening the gate.

Police say the access points at the top of the water tower were not breached and no access was made to the water source.

The investigation continues and police believe that additional subjects were involved. Anyone with information should contact the police department’s tip line at 717-467-8355 or email tips@nycrpd.org.

Mendez was also charged Wednesday in connection with a crash that killed an 18-year-old who was a passenger in his vehicle.