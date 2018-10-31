Celebrate Halloween with drink selections from Fine Wine & Good Spirits

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Halloween isn’t just for the kids!

Now, you can enjoy the holiday too, with a number of different drink selections.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Nichole Biggus from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stopped by the FOX43 Kitchen to prepare some delectable concoctions.

Below are the recipes for the drinks she’s prepared:

Skeletons In Your Closet

1 ¼ oz Bacardí Limón Rum

¾ oz melon liqueur

1 oz sour mix

1 oz pineapple juice

1 oz lemon-lime soda

1 lime wedge

Combine first four ingredients in a shaker filled with ice; shake five seconds. Strain into a glass filled with fresh ice. Top with lemon-lime soda. Garnish with lime wedge.

Vampire Blood

4 ¼ c Bacardí Superior Rum

2 c ruby port

1 ½ c Curaçao liqueur

1 c orange juice, strained

1 c light agave nectar

1-750 mL bottle Martini & Rossi Prosecco

1 large block of ice

1 c strawberries, sliced

2 large lemons, pitted and sliced

1 handful mint leaves

Combine first five ingredients in a large punch bowl. Stir well and refrigerate for at least four hours. Just before serving, add ice block, strawberries, lemons and mint leaves and gently stir in the prosecco. Serve in small punch cups.

Bare Bones Pomegranate Martini

1 ½ oz Crystal Head Vodka

½ oz pomegranate juice

½. oz fresh lemon juice

Combine all ingredients into a shaker with ice. Shake well, then strain into a martini glass. Garnish with fresh berries.