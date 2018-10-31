× Chester County high school principal charged after allegedly stealing, consuming prescription pills from school nurse’s office

MALVERN, Chester County — The principal of a Chester County high school resigned Tuesday after admitting to stealing prescription drugs from the school nurse’s office.

Michael Flick, principal of Great Valley High School, has been charged with eight counts theft by unlawful taking and eight counts of possession of a controlled substance, according to court documents.

He resigned from his position on Tuesday, according to FOX29.

Flick, 44, served as principal at Great Valley since 2012.

Police began investigating after the school nurse noticed a total of 93 pills had been taken from six containers that belonged to five students.

Investigators learned that only a limited number of people had access to the containers. They reviewed security access logs to the closet where the containers were stored and surveillance video taken from the area, and determined that Flick was the person who had entered.

Police say Flick admitted to taking and consuming the pills. He allegedly told police he has an addiction problem.