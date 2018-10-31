× Cumberland County woman accused of raping 13-year-old female victim, threatening victim’s family

NEWBURG BORO, Cumberland County — State Police have charged a 29-year-old Cumberland County woman with rape, statutory sexual assault, and other offenses after they say she raped a 13-year-old female victim in August and threatened to kill the victim’s family.

Melissa Sue McRorie, of the first block of High Street in Newburg Boro, is also charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, corruption of minors, solicitation/sexual abuse of children, and simple assault in the incident, which occurred on between June 6 and June 20 while the victim was visiting Pennsylvania.

Police began investigating on August 13, after being alerted to the suspected sexual abuse case by Washington State Child Protective Services.

According to police, the victim’s mother reported that she suspected McCrorie had abused her daughter, and began communicating with McCrorie using her daughter’s Facebook account, pretending to be the victim. In a series of messages, McCrorie implicated herself in sexually assaulting the victim, whose mother provided screenshots of the messages to police.

McCrorie denied sexually assaulting the victim when police questioned her, but admitted that she had sent Facebook messages to the victim and shared a bed with her.

Police interviewed the victim on September 28, according to the criminal complaint. The victim said she met McCrorie while visiting family in Pennsylvania.

McCrorie allegedly threatened to kill the victim’s family if the victim did not do what she said, the victim told police. McCrorie allegedly provided the victim with a cell phone, which she used to communicate with the victim. McCrorie would send the victim messages telling her when to come to McCrorie’s bedroom, the victim told police.

The victim was then forced to have sex with McCrorie every night until the victim returned to Washington, the victim told police.

On the night before the victim left Pennsylvania, the victim said, McCrorie allegedly pushed her into a door jamb, burising her ribs. The victim said McCrorie sent her nude pictures and asked the victim to send pictures back, according to the criminal complaint.