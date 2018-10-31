× Dover man wanted in Cumberland, Northumberland counties arrested after trying to flee DUI stop in York County

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, York County — A Dover man wanted on outstanding warrants from Cumberland and Northumberland counties was arrested earlier this month after attempting to flee from State Police following a suspected DUI stop in Manchester Township.

Nigel Paul Correa, 45, of the 4100 block of Bull Road, was charged with flight to avoid apprehension, DUI, disorderly conduct, and summary traffic violations in the October 7 incident, according to a criminal complaint filed by State Police.

According to police, the incident began around 1:30 a.m. when a trooper spotted Correa driving on Interstate 83 North, near mile marker 20. The trooper said Correa’s vehicle, a Nissan Frontier, crossed over the white fog line twice and was drifting within its lane before it exited I-83 and merged onto Route 30 West.

The trooper pulled Correa over in the parking lot of a Motel 6. Correa’s eyes were glassy and bloodshot, the trooper said, and he exhibited slurred speech. The trooper also smelled alcohol on Correa’s breath, according to the criminal complaint.

Correa allegedly told police he’d had four drinks before driving, the criminal complaint states. The trooper went back to his vehicle to move it, so that he could give Correa a field sobriety test, but Correa ran off on foot while the trooper was occupied, police say.

He was chased by two other troopers who had arrived on the scene, and surrendered after running about 50 feet, the criminal complaint states. He later told police he ran because he had outstanding warrants.

Correa was taken to York County’s Central Booking Unit for arraignment. Bail was set at $10,000.