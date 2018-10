× Furry Friends with Boedy, the Doberman Pinscher

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Today’s Furry Friend is Boedy, the Doberman Pinscher!

He is a two-year-old neutered male.

Boedy is a sweet and chill boy that knows basic obedience.

He gets along with other dogs, cats, and other animals.

Boedy is described as a “velcro” dog who would make a wonderful companion.

Check him out in the clip above.

If interested, you can visit the Doberman Pincsher rescue’s website here to complete an adoption application.