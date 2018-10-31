Get ready for the sweetest and spookiest night of the year

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Grab your broomsticks, get into costume, and make sure that candy bowl is full, because it's Halloween!

From the costumes to the candy, Halloween is one of the sweetest but also the spookiest nights of the year. There are some safety tips to keep in mind to make sure you have a fun night, and that your Halloween doesn't get too scary.

The Lancaster Police Department tweeted out some tips saying-- safety is in numbers, trick-or-treat in groups and have an adult with you, they say to minimize distractions by staying off of your cellphone, keeping your head up, and your eyes off your screen.

They say to wear bright colors to make sure you are seen, consider using flashlights or glow sticks, and remember streets are for cars, walk on the sidewalks, and be careful if you have to cross the street. According to the National Safety Council kids are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed no Halloween, than on any other day of the year.

The Lancaster Police Department also wants to remind parents to check candy, and throw away anything open or unwrapped.

Officers from the Lancaster and Lititz Police Departments will be handing out candy tonight, so if you see them make sure you say "Trick-or-Treat"!

2018 Central Pennsylvania October 31 Trick-or-Treats:

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Camp Hill - Oct. 31

Carlisle - Oct. 31

Dickinson Township - Oct. 31

East Pennsboro Township - Oct. 31

Hampden Township - Oct. 31

Mount Holly Springs - Oct. 31

New Cumberland - Oct. 31

North Middleton Township - Oct. 31

Shippensburg - Oct. 31

Silver Spring Township - Oct. 31

South Middleton Township -Oct. 31

DAUPHIN COUNTY

Derry Township - Oct. 31

Elizabethville - Oct. 31

LANCASTER COUNTY

All municipalities in Lancaster County, including the City of Lancaster, will hold trick or treat night on Oct. 31.

PERRY COUNTY

Duncannon - Oct. 31

Marysville - Oct. 31

New Bloomfield - 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Newport - Oct. 31

Shermans Dale - Oct. 31

YORK COUNTY

Codorus Township - Oct. 31

Conewago Township - Oct. 31

Dallastown - Oct. 31

Dover/Dover Township - Oct. 31

Fairview Township - Oct. 31

Jacobus - Oct. 31

Manchester/Mount Wolf - Oct. 31

New Salem - Oct. 31

Red Lion - Oct. 31

Springettsbury Township - Oct. 31

Stewartstown - Oct. 31

Warrington Township - Instead of traditional trick or treat, the township sponsors a "Trunk or Treat" event, held 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31 in the township park. Kids, dressed in their costumes, walk trunk-to-trunk of cars parked in the park to collect candy.

Wellsville - 6-7 p.m. Oct. 31. Trick or treat will be followed by a bonfire and hot dogs in borough park (weather permitting).

Windsor Township - Oct. 31

Wrightsville - Oct. 31