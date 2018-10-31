× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News At Ten (October 31, 2018)

A Dover man has been charged in a crash that killed an 18-year-old who was in the passenger seat of his vehicle.

Michael Mendez II, 23, is accused of driving through a stop sign, striking a vehicle and then making impact with eight fence posts on June 15 in Dover Township.

Chase Hartlaub, a passenger in the vehicle, was transported to York Hospital following the late-night crash and was pronounced dead the next morning.

