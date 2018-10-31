× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News First at 4 & 5 (October 31, 2018)

Coming up today on FOX43 News First at Four, we will talk with Jessica Lybrand, a Middletown resident whose husband and daughter were killed in a twelve vehicle accident on interstate 83 earlier this month. The accident was caused by a tractor trailer that failed to stop for slowed traffic. The driver of the truck told police he was under the influence of alcohol. We’ll be at a press conference in Philadelphia about the lawsuit Lybrand is filing, so you can expect more on this story today First at Four.

Today on FOX43 News First at Four, we’re following up on a murder investigation that is nearly a decade old. Rezija Sabic was shot and killed at her Swatara Township home in 2010. The case went cold… but now there may be a new lead involving a mysterious individual asking about Sabic’s family after the shooting. We’ll talk with police officers and the victim’s brother coming up First at Four.