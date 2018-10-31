× Historic Accomac restaurant closes its doors; property remains for sale

YORK COUNTY — The Accomac, a historic York County landmark restaurant, closed its doors on Monday, its realtor announced this week.

The restaurant has been for sale since January. The historic restaurant, which dates back to the 18th century and has been a hospitality venue since the American Revolution, has been owned by Doug and Charlene Campbell since 1971.

The property remains for sale, according to ROCK Commercial Real Estate, which announced the closing in a press release.

The asking price is $995,000, which includes the building, located at 6330 River Drive in Wrightsville, and the 7.9 acres of land that surround it. Also included is the restaurant’s liquor license, furniture, fixtures, and equipment, ROCK Commercial Real Estate says.

The Campbells have implemented their plan to move retire to Arizona, according to John Birkeland of ROCK Commercial Real Estate, who represents them.

“6330 River Road is a truly unique property,” said Birkeland. “Aside from the obvious restaurant use, there are a variety ways to repurpose the asset including a bed & breakfast, special events venue, adult day care, medical/counseling facility, or private residence. The liquor license can also be purchased separately.”