Husband and daughter killed in triple-fatal crash, Wife will now file lawsuit in Philadelphia

DAUPHIN COUNTY -- The wife of one of the men killed in a triple-fatal crash on I-83 NB earlier this month will file a lawsuit today in Philadelphia.

On October 12th, police say Jack Satterfield failed to stop as traffic slowed in front of him causing a 12-car crash. Two men, Ethan Van Bochoven and Zachary Lybrand and a 16-month-old girl were all killed.

Today, the wife of one of the men, who is also the mother of the young girl, is expected to file a lawsuit against the trucking company, a construction company and Satterfield. Police believe 29-year-old Satterfield, a truck driver from Mississippi, was drunk when he crashed around 8:30PM on October 12th on I-83 NB near Union Deposit Road.

12 cars and a tractor trailer were involved. According to police, Satterfield was driving drunk and on a suspended CDL license.

Satterfield admitted to police that he drank 5 double shot margaritas and 2 or 3 beers at a Mexican restaurant in New Jersey before getting behind the wheel of his truck. The wife of Zachary Lybrand will file against trucking company Greentree Logistics and Satterfield today at 2:00PM in Philadelphia.

She will also file agaisnt JD Eckman. This is the company responsible for the construction project on I-83 that may have caused the initial slow-down of traffic the night of the crash.

Satterfield was originally expected to appear in court today for his preliminary hearing. That is now scheduled for November 16th at 1:30PM.

Satterfield is facing DUI and vehicular homicide charges.