Lititz Borough Police announce Beards for Brothers 2018 campaign

LITITZ, Pa.– The Lititz Borough Police Department is once again forgoing our normal uniform standards and putting our razors down for a good cause. LBPD Officers will be joing Officers from Akron Borough, Columbia Borough, East Cocalico Township, East Hempfield Township, Elizabethtown Borough, Lancaster City, Lancaster County Park Rangers, Manheim Borough, Manor Township, Millersville University, New Holland Borough, Southern Regional, Strasburg Borough, West Hempfield Township, West Lampeter Township, and Quarryville Borough Police Departments in a No-Shave November campaign, known as Beards for Brothers, to help raise awareness for Cancer. This is the fifth year that Chiefs of Police have waived their departments’ facial hair policies and will be allowing officers to grow beards through the month of November. This year we are proud to be joined by local Volunteer Firefighters, EMS and Dispatchers from Lancaster County, PA.

Each year Officers select a first responder or organization from the community who is currently battling Cancer, or provides care to those battling cancer. This year the Beards for Brothers campaign will raise money for Officer Wendell Metzler of the New Holland Borough Police Department. Wendell is a 25 year veteran of law enforcement, was a Volunteer Firefighter for 23 years and an Emergency Medical Technician for 7 years. In June of this year Wendell was on vacation with his family when he had to be rushed to the hospital in extreme pain. After intense testing it was determined Wendell had stage four Melanoma cancer with tumors all over his body. Wendell has undergone numerous radiation treatments and is currently receiving aggressive immune therapy treatments to battle this disease. Wendell has been unable to serve his community and the costs to battle this disease are mounting.

We will also be donating a percentage of the money raised to A Week Away (AWA). AWA is a non-profit organization that “coordinates and funds respite weeks for families who are battling a life-threatening illness, with the goal of providing them the hope they need to continue their fight”.

As first responders, we swore to serve and protect our communities. We chose to raise money to support those community members that are fighting the battle against cancer and show them first responders stand beside them.

SOURCE: Lititz Borough Police