Most of Thursday is mild and dry. Showers hold off until evening.

THE WARMTH CONTINUES: This is evening clouds thicken up and a few sprinkles or a brief shower is possible north and west of Harrisburg. Most of the area is dry for Trick or Treat. It is mild in the 60s initially then temperatures fall into the 50s. Most of Thursday is dry with showers arriving towards evening. Afternoon temperatures are the warmest of the week in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Showers become more numerous overnight into the early commute on Friday. A few breaks in the wet weather likely through the day before another wave of moisture moves in by evening. It is mild with readings in the middle and upper 60s. The front finally pushes east late followed by chillier air in time for the weekend.

WEEKEND CHILL: It is still damp with lingering morning showers. The next shortwave disturbance swings in Saturday. Plenty of cloud cover along with a few showers are possible. Highs are back into the middle 50s. Sunday features more sunshine and cool readings in the 50s. Also, a reminder Daylight Saving Time ends Saturday night. Be sure to turn your clocks back 1 hour before heading to bed. It is a good time to check the batteries in your smoke detector too.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures jump back to near 60 degrees Monday. An east-southeast wind pulls in more moisture thickening the clouds towards evening. An area of low pressure developing off the southeast coast and approaching cold front combine to bring shower chances by evening and overnight into Tuesday. A couple more mild days in the 60s then a cold front swings through Wednesday with more showers and chillier air.

