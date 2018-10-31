× Police are investigating deadly single-vehicle crash in Cumberland Township

CUMBERLAND COUNTY — Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one person Wednesday morning in Cumberland Township.

The crash occurred at about 7:47 a.m. on Route 15 North at mile marker 5.4, south of the Taneytown Road (Rt. 134) Exit, Cumberland Township Police say.

According to police, the car was found lying on its roof on the side of the road. The driver was found lying in a wooded area nearby, police say. Emergency responders attempted lifesaving measures, but they were unsuccessful.

The driver’s identity has not yet been released, police say.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact them at (717) 334-8101.