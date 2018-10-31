Redskins acquire S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from Packers

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 16: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix #21 of the Green Bay Packers takes a drink of Gatorade while on the sideline during the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on September 16, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The game ended in a 29-29 tie. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON– The Redskins gave the team’s secondary a boost before the NFL’s Trade Deadline on Tuesday.

The team acquired S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix from the Green Bay Packers for a fourth round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Clinton-Dix, 25,  was a former first round pick out of Alabama, and was a Pro Bowler in 2016.

Set to become a free agent at season’s end, Green Bay didn’t want to lose Clinton-Dix to free agency without getting draft pick compensation.

Now, Clinton-Dix is expected to secure a starting spot in the Redskins’ secondary as the team continues its playoff chase.

