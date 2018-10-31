× York’s Community Christmas Tree will arrive in Continental Square on Nov. 6

YORK — Yes, yes, today is Halloween. But it’s never too early to start thinking about Christmas, right?

If you agree, we’ve got good news for you: The City of York announced today that the Community Christmas Tree will arrive in Continental Square on Tuesday, Nov. 6 at about 9:30 a.m.

Donated by Robin Hildebrand of York, the tree will be cut and moved to the square with help from Kinsley Construction and the York City Electrical Bureau, the Mayor Michael R. Helfrich said in a press release.

You can follow the tree on Twitter (yes, really) by following @ContSqTreePA or on the City of York’s Facebook page, where the trip will be livestreamed.

The tree will be officially unveiled during a tree-lighting ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 1 at 5 p.m.