× Fans gather to celebrate Mac Miller’s life at tribute concert

Mac Miller’s family and friends paid tribute to him on Wednesday night with a concert in his honor.

“Mac Miller: A Celebration of Life” was held at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and began with a video featuring home videos of Miller throughout his life. In it Miller is seen at his birthday parties blowing out candles beginning when he was a toddler. It also showed Miller’s rise to fame and love of music from an early age.

Miller, who was born Malcolm McCormick, died September 7 at age 26.

The concert was livestreamed for fans on Miller’s Facebook page and featured performances from big names such as John Mayer, SZA, Chance the Rapper, Anderson.Paak, Miguel, Travis Scott and Ty Dolla $ign.

Proceeds from the concert will benefit and honor the launch of the Mac Miller Circles Fund, which will be managed by his estate, along with his family, a board of advisers and 4 Strikes management.

Miller’s mother, Karen Meyers, posted a message about the concert to her Instagram account earlier in the day.

“Thank you to all the artists, friends and partners for helping to bring this all to fruition … in honor of wonderful Malcolm … who is in all of our hearts,” she wrote in the caption.

She also released a statement saying the high-profile support the concert has received is “a testament to Malcolm’s incredible life.”

“His father, brother and I are beyond thankful to everyone who is working to make this concert happen along with every fan and every friend for continuing to support Malcolm and his vision,” Meyers said.

“He was a caring, loving human with a smile that could light up the sky and a soul that was out to make the world a kinder place and the (Mac Miller Circles Fund) will continue to do just that.”