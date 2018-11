Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY -- GIANT Food Stores is donating thousands of turkeys ahead of the Thanksgiving day holiday in their biggest one-day turkey drop yet.

GIANT donated 250 turkeys to New Hope Ministries in Dillsburg today. They are donating 9,500 turkeys to 20 different area food banks.

GIANT is also selling $10.00 meal kits that will be given to food banks. They are also encouraging customers to donate their free turkey vouchers to a family in need at any GIANT store.