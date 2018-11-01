Hershey Bears to host first ever Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HERSHEY Pa.-- The fight is on! The Hershey Bears are getting ready to host their first ever Hockey Fights Cancer night on Sunday.

The team will be trading in their traditional jerseys and will be wearing a special lavender one, that will later be auctioned off after the game. That money will be donated to the American Cancer Society, and the Four Diamonds Fund.

The players will incorporate the color throughout their entire uniform on Sunday and the coaches will be too. They encourage all fans to wear lavender or a shade of purple to the game to join them in spreading awareness.

Hershey Bears Head Coach, Spencer Carbery says Sunday nights game will hit close to home for his team, almost everyone knows someone who has had cancer or has been impacted by it. He says Defender, Logan Pyett, will be sharing his story.

Pyett returned to the AHL this season, after he was diagnosed in 2015 with sarcoma, a form of cancer.

If you want to show who you are fighting for you can visit the Hershey Bears website, print out the sign and bring it to the game.

The puck drops at 5:00 p.m., against the Hartford Wolf Pack. Tickets are still available, you can purchase them online or at the Giant Center.