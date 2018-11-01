× Hess unveils its 2018 toy truck for the holidays

The annual Hess Toy Truck has been revealed for the 2018 holiday season.

The company unveiled the latest toy truck model on its website Thursday morning.

The 2018 toy truck is a Hess RV, and includes an ATV and a motorbike.

On its website, Hess describes its new toy as a “sleek and modern recreational transport loaded with lights, and a spirited wheelie-popping pair of teammates eager for on and off-road action!”

The RV has 60 working lights, see-through, internally illuminated compartments, three drop-down doors, and chrome accents.

The ATV features oversized, terrain-tough tires and has a powerful pull-back motor that allows it to race across flat surfaces or even pop a wheelie. It has a roll cage, 10 switch-activated lights, and chrome detailing.

The motorbike has a push-friction motor and working head and tail lights, Hess says.

The three vehicles have 73 working lights — the most ever on a Hess Toy Truck, the company says. It sells on the Hess Toy Truck website for $33.99 plus tax. Batteries and standard shipping rates are included in the asking price.