× Man convicted for concealing criminal evidence for one of Boston Marathon bombers removed from U.S.

DALLAS — A Kazakhstani man previously convicted for concealing criminal evidence for one of the Boston Marathon bombers was removed by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in October, the federal agency said in a news release.

Dias Muratovich Kadyrbayev, 24, departed from the United States by commercial air on October 23 and was released from ICE custody the next day at the Almaty International Airport in Kazakhstan, according to the release.

Kadyrbayev was convicted in June 2015 of conspiracy to obstruct justice and obstruction of justice for removing and disposing of incriminatory items from the dorm room of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who was later sentenced to death for his role in the Boston Marathon bombing.

Because Kadyrbayev’s crimes are considered aggravated felonies under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), he was subject to removal and barred from returning to the United States, the release says.