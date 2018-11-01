× Pirates decline options on IFs Josh Harrison, Jung Ho Kang

PITTSBURGH– The Pirates are moving on from two veteran players.

The team announced that it will be declining its club options for IFs Josh Harrison and Jung Ho Kang.

Harrison, 31, has played his entire 8-year-career in Pittsburgh.

The versatile utility man has the ability to line up all over the diamond but struggled last season when he hit .250 with 8 HR’s and 37 RBI’s.

Kang, 31, had just returned from a long road back from a DUI arrest and visa issue in South Korea to play three games with the Pirates in September. Instead of taking the risk and continuing to ride out Kang’s return, the team deemed it best to part ways.

In his last significant big league action in 2016, Kang hit .255 with 21 HR’s and 62 RBI’s.

Now, the team has opened two roster spots for younger players.