× Police: 19-year-old, three juveniles apprehended after they allegedly entered abandoned building in Mount Wolf

YORK COUNTY — A 19-year-old and three juveniles believed to have been involved in a burglary Friday were apprehended when they allegedly entered the abandoned New York Wire building in Mount Wolf, according to Northeastern Regional Police.

Just before 1 p.m., police were dispatched to the building along the 100 block of North Main Street after a witness saw four individuals enter the structure.

Police say three of the suspects were apprehended quickly. The fourth individual was found hiding inside a drop ceiling between the rafters of the building, police add.

Stolen items were found inside the building, according to police.

The suspects were all taken into custody and are being questioned.