Police: Dog attacks, bites officer in Columbia

LANCASTER COUNTY — A dog attacked and bit a police officer on Columbia Thursday morning, according to the borough’s police department.

Police were called to the 1200 block of Ironville Pike around 11 a.m. for a report of a “dog at large.” Officers located the dog in the front yard of its home in the 1400 block of Ironville Pike unrestrained. That’s when police say the dog attacked and bit an officer as they attempted to make contact with the owner.

The officer was rushed to the hospital in a police car and underwent surgery. The officer is expected to recover, police say.

The dog has been quarantined at a local shelter, police add.

The PA State Dog Warden is investigating the incident.