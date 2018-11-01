× Police investigating Thursday shooting that injured one person in Steelton

STEELTON, Dauphin County — Steelton Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred Thursday on Second Street at Frank S. Brown Boulevard.

One victim reportedly suffered non life-threatening injuries in the incident, which occurred around noon, police say.

Police believe it was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Steelton Police at (717) 939-9841.