× Sheetz opens 23 new beer caves in stores throughout PA

ALTOONA — Sheetz is opening 23 new beer caves in stores throughout Pennsylvania, the convenience store chain announced Thursday.

Four of which are located within FOX43’s coverage area:

Chambersburg (1 Monticello)

Harrisburg (3695 Paxton Street)

New Oxford (6100 York Road)

Palmyra (811 East Main Street)

The 23 new locations will offer a variety of domestic, import and craft beers.

A full list of these locations can be seen below:

610 Scranton Carbondale Hwy, Scranton, PA 18519

100 Ohio River Blvd, Baden, PA 15005

101 Ronda Ct, North Huntingdon, PA 15642

5410 Campbells Run Rd, Pittsburgh, PA 15205

106 Savannah Ln, Centre Hall, PA 16828

811 E Main St, Palmyra, PA 17078

1 Monticello, Chambersburg, PA 17201

3025 Babcock Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15237

7821 US-30, Irwin, PA 15642

398 East Roy Furman Highway, Waynesburg, PA 15370

6100 York Rd, New Oxford, PA 17350

45 Muncy Creek Blvd, Muncy, PA 17756

18425 Smock Hwy, Meadville, PA 16335

7119 US-322, Cranberry, PA 16319

1910 Mt Nebo Rd, Sewickley, PA 15143

4692 SR 51 S, Rostraver Twp, PA 15012

3014 US-219, Kane, PA 15714

499 Adams St, Rochester, PA 15074

9916 Allentown Blvd, Grantville, PA 17028

2853 Ligonier St, Latrobe, PA 15650

1000 Clairton Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15236

1505 Pittsburgh St, Cheswick, PA 15024

3695 Paxton St, Harrisburg, PA 17111

In total, Sheetz currently sells beer in 108 locations across the state.