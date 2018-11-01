× Southern Regional Police say Georgia woman threatened to assault coworkers, blow up York County nursing home

SHREWSBURY, York County — A Georgia woman was arrested Tuesday after police say she threatened to assault employees and blow up a Shrewsbury nursing home.

Shanjuania Barnes, 48, of Tucker, GA, is charged with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct in the incident, according to Southern Regional Police.

Barnes is a traveling CNA and was working under contract for Spirit Lutheran Trust, on the 200 block of Luther Road. She allegedly threatened to assault any manager who confronted her after police say she was warned about taking lengthy breaks. She made the threats to a coworker, who told management that Barnes had been absent for about an hour while working her shift on Oct. 29, and that when Barnes returned she showed signs of being high on marijuana.

In addition to threatening to assault management, Barnes allegedly told the coworker she woudl blow up the building, and would harm anyone who said anything that got her in trouble.

Barnes also allegedly told the coworker she was banned from working at another nursing home because she had once threatened to blow up that building as well, police say.

Barnes was arrested at a motel in Springettsbury Township and and arraigned on the charges. Bail was set at $75,000 and and she was ordered to stay away from all nursing homes in York County.