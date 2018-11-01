Very warm, with early showers and thunderstorms, then several dry hours before more wet weather arrives by evening

WET AND MILD: Most of Thursday is dry with a few spotty showers arriving towards evening. The best chance for showers and even a few thunderstorms is overnight into the early commute on Friday. Temperatures are very warm in the 60s too. Winds become quite gusty, as the front attempts to cross through early morning. There are several dry hours before another wave of low pressure develops along the stalled boundary. The heavier shower activity is in our eastern counties with lighter rain showers for the rest. Early high temperatures are mild in the middle and upper 60s, then temperatures fall through the late afternoon. Chillier returns in time for the weekend.

WEEKEND CHILL: It is still damp with a few lingering morning showers. The next shortwave disturbance swings in Saturday keeping plenty of cloud cover around but the rest of the day stays dry. Highs stay chilly in the middle 50s. Sunday features more sunshine with high pressure right over us. Highs are cool but seasonable in the 50s.

DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME ENDS SUNDAY: We get an extra hour of sleep this Saturday! Turn your clocks back 1 hour before heading to bed. Also, it’s a good time to check the batteries in your smoke and Carbon Monoxide detectors.

NEXT WEEK: An east-southeast wind pulls in more moisture thickening the clouds towards evening. An area of low pressure developing off the southeast coast bring shower chances by afternoon Monday. The gray skies and wetter conditions holds highs in the middle to upper 50s. We dry out early Tuesday but more wet weather arrives with an approaching cold front. Temperatures are mild in the 60s. A few lingering showers very early Wednesday but most of the day is dry and breezy. With morning lows in the 50s, afternoon readings will rebound to the middle 60s before the chillier arrives. Plenty of sunshine Thursday is diminished by some afternoon clouds holding temperatures in the 50s. Breezy northwest winds add to the chill.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist