Veterans, active military members receive employment and business help at Jobs Fair and Expo

LANCASTER COUNTY — Veterans and active military members in Lancaster County received free employment and business help today at a Veterans Jobs Fair and Expo at the Farm and Home Center in Manheim Township.

Veterans and active duty members and their families received resume reviews, mock interviews, and small business advice.

They also got information on employment opportunities in fields like security, information technology, and retail sales.

“(It’s) really just to show the veterans, active military and military families in our community that we’re here for them,” said organizer Kelsey Fishburn. “You are entitled to a lot of benefits, and we’re hear to teach you about them. We’re here to just be here for you.”

For more information, find the Jobs Fair and Expo takes place in Lancaster, Berks, and York counties. You can find the Veterans Jobs Fair and Expo online or on Facebook.