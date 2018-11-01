Vigils held in Harrisburg, Shippensburg for 11 victims of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Innocent lives lost too soon.

Members of the community gathered at the Pine Street Presbyterian Church in Harrisburg Thursday following this past weekend's shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue that left 11 people dead.

"We know how it feels and we are there for you," said Aaysha Noor, of the Muslim community. "You're not alone and we have your back."

Those 11 names..

"Irving Younger, Melvin Wax, Rose Mallinger, Bernice and Sylvan Simon, Jerry Rabinowitz, Joyce Fienberg, Richard Gottfried, Daniel Stein, Cecil and David Rosenthal... may there memories always be used as a blessing and may they Rest In Peace," Noor added.

Shippensburg University also held a vigil of its own.

Students, faculty and community members came together outside the Erza Lehman Library, filling the air with prayers and remembering each victim with a candle.

"It's so easy to feel isolated and alone in times like these," said Katherine Hargrove, a university student.

She added, "This gives us something to do a way to make a difference if not in the world then at least in Shippensburg to show other Jews and any student who feels alone that there are not that this is a community that will stand with them in solidarity and support. I'm angry and I'm sick of standing around feeling like I'm doing nothing. This is a way I can make a difference."