Back to the 50’s but mainly dry for the weekend!

BREEZY START THEN DRY WEEKEND: Moderate to heavy rain expected through the evening and into the overnight. Some areas, especially to the east, may pick up 1 inch or more of rain. A gusty thunderstorm or two is possible. Temperatures fall out of the 60s into the 50s. A few showers linger into the early morning hours of Saturday but the rest of the day is dry. Clouds break up allowing more sunshine but a breezy northwest wind keeps the chilly feel around. Highs only top out in the lower and middle 50s. High pressure builds in calming the winds and clearing the skies overnight into Sunday.

Abundant sunshine helps warm us back up to the middle and upper 50s. More unsettled weather returns next week.

TURN CLOCKS BACK: Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday. Remember to turn your clocks back an hour before heading to bed Saturday night or be sure to change them Sunday. It’s also a good time to check the batteries in your smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors too.

NEXT WEEK: Easterly winds sets up early Monday followed by showers during the afternoon and evening. A disturbance rides up the coast keeping the wet weather around for much of the night. Highs are held in the lower and middle 50s. A potent cold front approaches on Tuesday bringing more showers and perhaps even thunderstorms. Readings, ahead of the front, jump to the middle 60s. The front is through by early Wednesday morning. It is breezy and partly sunny mid-week with highs still in the middle 60s before much chillier air returns. Thursday is dry with increasing clouds and readings in the middle 50s. Showers sneak in late evening ahead of the next system. Best chance for showers is Friday. Temperatures struggle through the 40s to barely touch 50 degrees!

MaryEllen Pann, Chief Meteorologist