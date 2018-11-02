AG Shapiro: 60 Pennsylvanians face insurance fraud, related charges
HARRISBURG — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced charges Friday against 60 Pennsylvanians following a statewide sweep conducted by the Attorney General’s Insurance Fraud Section.
The sweep occurred during the months of September and October. Six of the individuals reside within FOX43’s coverage area:
- Burt Webber III, 54, of Lebanon
- Calvin Horton, 48, of Harrisburg
- David Larssen, 39, of Lancaster
- Lisa DeJohn, 35, of New Freedom
- Troy Mowrer, 28, of Lancaster
- William Lane, no DOB, of Gettysburg
“Insurance fraud is a serious crime that impacts consumers and policyholders across our Commonwealth,” said Shapiro. “We will aggressively prosecute anyone who breaks the law by providing false information to an insurance company. When people commit insurance fraud, it causes premiums to rise for the folks who do follow the rules. It’s wrong, and we’re taking action to stop it.”
A full list of charged individuals can be seen below:
Eastern Region
- Kennesha Watson, 27, of North Alison Street, Philadelphia
- Antar Jones, 23, of East Godfrey Avenue, Philadelphia
- Gildardo Anaya, 27, of Circle Drive, Oxford
- Charles Brutus, 44, of Plymouth Road, Wilmington, DE
- Eileen Sanzone, 34, of Johnstown Street, Philadelphia
- Mellony McCullough, 42, of West Columbia Avenue, Philadelphia
- Hassan Nahdi, 41, of Smithbridge Road, Coatesville
- Jayadev Sahoo, 36, of Blair Mill Road, Horsham
- Tyesha Figueroa, 28, of West Allegheny Avenue, Philadelphia
- David Sincere, 75, of South Edgewood Street, Philadelphia
- Shante Garvin, 26, of West Weaver Street, Philadelphia
- Felipe Lithgow, 33, of Bensalem Boulevard, Bensalem
- Joseph DeBona, 45, of East Spring Street, Ardmore
- Bias Robinson, 28, of Pinewood Drive, Levittown
- Alexandra Garr, 28, of Blackhorse Drive, Warrington
- Eric Boulware, 38, North 6th Street, Philadelphia
- Sergio Ross, 38, of Hurst Street, Bridgeport
- Lurjie St. Victor, 25, of Northeast 3rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale
- Shirah Gist, 28, of West Erie Avenue, Philadelphia
- Jermond Harper, 38, of Farmington Avenue, Pottstown
- Asfand Ali, 43, of North Danbury Circle, East Fallowfield
- Christen Ali, 38, of North Danbury Circle, East Fallowfield
- Ashley Latimer, 30, of West Champlost Street, Philadelphia
Central Region
- Robert Ryman, 64, of Coal Street, Wilkes-Barre
- Jakob Gucu, 47, of Johns Avenue, Hazleton
- Brenda Avellino, 54, of West 4th Street, Bloomsburg
- Burt Webber, 54, of Quentin Road, Lebanon
- William Lane, 43, of Major Bell Lane, Ghettysburg
- David Larrsen, 39, of Townsend Court, Lancaster
- Troy Mowrer, 28, of Grieder Road, Mount Joy
- Lisa Dejohn, 35, of Dickinson Court, New Freedom
- Calvin Horton, 48, of Yale Street, Harrisburg
- Nicole Edison, 26, of North Mill Road, Milton
Western Region
- Rykia Lambert, 24, of East 20th Street, Erie
- Mark Folino, 31, of East Sheridan Avenue, New Castle
- Ann Wilson, 47, of Grant Street, Star Junction
- Amanda Gassner, 27, of Fruit Avenue, Farrell
- Linda Gassner, 55, of Stambaugh Avenue, Sharon
- Joy-Lynn Pierce, 43, of West 8th Avenue, Tarentum
- Sharon Williams, 38, of Park Avenue, Johnstown
- Lynn Hughes, 33, of Yellow Springs Drive, Williamsburg
- Kyle Miller, 29, of Wood Street, DuBois
- Nicholas Markle, 27, of Limerick Lane, Newry
- Kristen Moore, 24, of Walnut Street, Coupon
- Christina Hansen, 41, of Roosevelt Street, Conway
- Dirk McKinney, 46, of Lesh Road, Louisville, OH
- Cindy Yoder, 43, of Lesh Road, Louisville, OH
- Shane Valentine, 40, of Bench Avenue, Washington
- Brent O’Neal, 25, of Cypress Drive, Greensburg
- Thecla Craddock, 28, of Rose Avenue, Penn Hills
- Ryan Coffey, 29, of Rose Avenue, Penn Hills
- Malinda Stoner, 46, of Nemacolin Road, Carmichales
- Richard Weber, 29, of Maple Leaf Drive, Erie
- Anissa Weber, 22, of Maple Leaf Drive, Erie
- Timmica Moore, 39, of Lindsey Lane, Export
- Ursula Howard, 39, of Maginn Street, Pittsburgh
- Sonya Townsend, 50, of Beechwood Avenue, Farrell
- Jesse Finnegan, 51, of North Hill Street, Coalport
- Anthony Murray, 34, of 4th Street, Coraopolis
- Heather Bordack, 43, of Mountaindale Road, Blandburg