× AG Shapiro: 60 Pennsylvanians face insurance fraud, related charges

HARRISBURG — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced charges Friday against 60 Pennsylvanians following a statewide sweep conducted by the Attorney General’s Insurance Fraud Section.

The sweep occurred during the months of September and October. Six of the individuals reside within FOX43’s coverage area:

Burt Webber III, 54, of Lebanon

Calvin Horton, 48, of Harrisburg

David Larssen, 39, of Lancaster

Lisa DeJohn, 35, of New Freedom

Troy Mowrer, 28, of Lancaster

William Lane, no DOB, of Gettysburg

“Insurance fraud is a serious crime that impacts consumers and policyholders across our Commonwealth,” said Shapiro. “We will aggressively prosecute anyone who breaks the law by providing false information to an insurance company. When people commit insurance fraud, it causes premiums to rise for the folks who do follow the rules. It’s wrong, and we’re taking action to stop it.”

A full list of charged individuals can be seen below:

Eastern Region

Kennesha Watson, 27, of North Alison Street, Philadelphia

Antar Jones, 23, of East Godfrey Avenue, Philadelphia

Gildardo Anaya, 27, of Circle Drive, Oxford

Charles Brutus, 44, of Plymouth Road, Wilmington, DE

Eileen Sanzone, 34, of Johnstown Street, Philadelphia

Mellony McCullough, 42, of West Columbia Avenue, Philadelphia

Hassan Nahdi, 41, of Smithbridge Road, Coatesville

Jayadev Sahoo, 36, of Blair Mill Road, Horsham

Tyesha Figueroa, 28, of West Allegheny Avenue, Philadelphia

David Sincere, 75, of South Edgewood Street, Philadelphia

Shante Garvin, 26, of West Weaver Street, Philadelphia

Felipe Lithgow, 33, of Bensalem Boulevard, Bensalem

Joseph DeBona, 45, of East Spring Street, Ardmore

Bias Robinson, 28, of Pinewood Drive, Levittown

Alexandra Garr, 28, of Blackhorse Drive, Warrington

Eric Boulware, 38, North 6th Street, Philadelphia

Sergio Ross, 38, of Hurst Street, Bridgeport

Lurjie St. Victor, 25, of Northeast 3rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale

Shirah Gist, 28, of West Erie Avenue, Philadelphia

Jermond Harper, 38, of Farmington Avenue, Pottstown

Asfand Ali, 43, of North Danbury Circle, East Fallowfield

Christen Ali, 38, of North Danbury Circle, East Fallowfield

Ashley Latimer, 30, of West Champlost Street, Philadelphia

Central Region

Robert Ryman, 64, of Coal Street, Wilkes-Barre

Jakob Gucu, 47, of Johns Avenue, Hazleton

Brenda Avellino, 54, of West 4th Street, Bloomsburg

Burt Webber, 54, of Quentin Road, Lebanon

William Lane, 43, of Major Bell Lane, Ghettysburg

David Larrsen, 39, of Townsend Court, Lancaster

Troy Mowrer, 28, of Grieder Road, Mount Joy

Lisa Dejohn, 35, of Dickinson Court, New Freedom

Calvin Horton, 48, of Yale Street, Harrisburg

Nicole Edison, 26, of North Mill Road, Milton

Western Region