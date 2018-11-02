× Berks County man accused of killing 58-year-old wife

BERKS COUNTY — A Berks County man is accused of killing his 58-year-old wife, according to State Police.

Gary Lenkiewicz, 57, was charged Friday with criminal homicide, first-degree murder, third-degree murder, aggravated assault and strangulation.

Hamburg Borough Police were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of N. 5th Street on the evening of February 17 for a domestic assault. The police department requested assistance from State Police.

State Police say the victim, Suzanne Lenkiewicz, was pronounced dead at the scene approximately two hours after authorities were called for the reported domestic. An autopsy revealed Lenkiewicz’s cause of death to be manual strangulation, police add. It was also ruled a homicide.

Gary Lenkiewicz was arraigned on the charges and sent to Berks County Prison.