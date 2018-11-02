× Body found in Londonderry Township identified as that of missing Dauphin County man

LONDENDERRY TOWNSHIP — The body found by hunters near Swatara Creek Road in Londonderry Township earlier this month has been identified as that of a Dauphin County man missing since July, according to Lower Swatara Township police.

The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office determined through forensic testing that the remains found near Swatara Creek Road Kory Zimmer, who was reported missing in late July.

He was 47 at the time.

Police said Zimmer had a history of seizures, and his family did not think he had his medication with him at the time of his disappearance.