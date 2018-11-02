× Chambersburg man will serve 10 years in prison after sex trafficking conviction

HARRISBURG — A 22-year-old Chambersburg man will serve up 10 years in prison after being sentenced on sex trafficking charges in federal court Thursday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Keanu Davone Martinez pleaded guilty to transporting a minor for the purposes of committing commercial sex acts, according to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed. He was part of a prostitution and drug trafficking ring that involved four other Central Pennsylvania men.

Martinez and his co-conspirators recruited and transported several victims between the ages of 14 and 24 to engage in commercial sex acts in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Florida, Rhode Island, New York and the District of Columbia. He and his co-conspirators rented hotel rooms and posted advertisements and photos on backpage.com from July 2012 to January 2015.

Martinez, co-conspirators Albert Martinez, Anthony D’Ambrosio and others would keep the majority of the money made during the course of the prostitution business, and distributed various drugs — including oxycodone, cocaine, and heroin — to the victims to keep them compliant.

Martinez pleaded guilty to the charges on Dec. 5, 2017.

D’Ambrosio and Armando Delgado, 22, of Chambersburg, were convicted of various sex trafficking and drug offenses on Dec. 18, 2017. Their sentencing dates have not yet been determined.

Albert E. “Pipo” Martinez, 36, of Chambersburg, also pleaded guilty to sex trafficking and drug charges in connection to the prostitution ring. He was sentenced to 180 months in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Brandon Hill, 30, of Harrisburg, was sentenced to 37 months in prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking charges in connection to the business.