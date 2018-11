× Crews on the scene of house fire in Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Harrisburg.

Fire officials were dispatched to the 3100 block of Susquehanna Street for a reported house fire sometime before 3:30 a.m. on Friday morning.

No injuries were suffered in the fire, but the extent of the damage is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.

Crews working on hot spots at the 3100 block of Susquehanna St in Harrisburg. @fox43 pic.twitter.com/zMYhgLIxws — Chris Garrett FOX43 (@ChrisFOX43) November 2, 2018