Dauphin County woman will stand trial for stealing more than $200,000 from elderly victim

HARRISBURG — A Susquehanna Township woman accused of stealing more than $200,000 from an elderly victim who hired her to take care of her finances will be tried on theft, forgery and fraud charges, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

Sharen V. Saunders was charged in March and recently waived her preliminary hearing. She will be formally arraigned on Dec. 5, according to prosecutors.

Investigators say the victim hired Saunders, whom she regarded as family, to help handle her finances. Saunders is accused of using the access she gained to the victim’s banking and financial information to make $207,684 in unauthorized withdrawals from the victim’s bank accounts and made $3,053.66 in unauthorized purchases on the victim’s Discover card.

She also stole $6,000 in cash from the victim, police say.

Saunders is charged with theft by unlawful taking, forgery, and access device fraud.