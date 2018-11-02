× Fire crews extinguish house fire in Warwick Township, Lancaster County

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Crews quickly extinguished a house fire in Warwick Township Friday morning, according to dispatch reports.

The fire was reported shortly before noon. It was at a home located on the first block of East Woods Drive near Lititz Pike.

The fire was contained to one room in the 1.5-story structure. It was quickly knocked down by fire crews that responded, according to dispatch.

There were no reported injuries.