× Here’s what’s coming up on FOX43 News First at 4 & 5 (November 2, 2018)

Coming up today on FOX43 News First at Four, we’ll follow up with Warwick High School as they cope with the death of two students. The students, Meghan Keeney and Jack Nicholson, were killed when Debra Slaymaker-Walker, 63, went on a reckless driving binge that ended in a multi-car accident. Today, Warwick Superintendent Dr. April Hershey held a press conference to discuss the support services provided to students and staff. You can expect more on this coming up First at Four.