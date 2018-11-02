HSFF ‘Game Of The Week’ Preview Bermudian Springs at Annville-Cleona

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The playoffs are here for high school football.

A total of 44 Central Pennsylvania football teams will begin their postseason quests on Friday as the District 3 playoffs get underway.

FOX43’s High School Football Frenzy will be held from Annville, Lebanon County, the site of the Class 3A quarterfinal clash between Bermudian Springs and Annville-Cleona.

No. 5 Bermudian Springs (7-3) at No. 4 Annville-Cleona (7-3)

Friday, 7 p.m. at Annville-Cleona High School

The Little Dutchmen finished tied for second with Elco behind L-L League Section 3 champion Lancaster Catholic in the regular season and have won three of their last four games. A-C relies heavily on its ground game; the Dutchmen attempt an average of just 7.9 passes per game. Quarterback Jeremy Bours and running backs Trevor Porche and Caleb Turner have combined for 2,242 yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground. A-C’s rushing attack averages 326 yards per game. Bermudian Springs finished third behind York Catholic and Delone Catholic in the YAIAA Division III race; two of the Eagles’ three losses came against the division leaders (the other was a 37-17 setback against Shippensburg). BS enters the playoffs on a three-game winning streak. While their offensive numbers don’t jump out at you, the Eagles had the third-ranked defense in the York-Adams League, allowing just 14 points and 233 yards per game.