Man accused of raping woman in Harrisburg heading to trial

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A man accused of raping a woman in Harrisburg is heading to trial, according to the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office.

Curtis Govan, 22, faces charges of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, simple assault, terroristic threats and resisting arrest.

The alleged incident occurred around 2:15 a.m. on October 6 in the area of Second Street in Harrisburg.

Govan is accused of grabbing a woman while she was walking home on Second Street in the area of the Cork and Fork Restaurant, the DA’s Office says. He allegedly physically assaulted her in an alley.

During the preliminary hearing, the woman said that she begged the man not to hurt her but he responded by punching her in the face and threatening to kill her, the DA’s Office alleges.

Govan is being held in Dauphin County Prison on $250,000 bail. A formal arraignment is scheduled for December 7.