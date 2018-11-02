November means holiday fun is right around the corner at Hershey

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– The holiday season is right around the corner, making it a great time to visit Hershey!

This weekend is the last for Halloween fun at Hersheypark in the Dark.

Later this month, the 35th season of Christmas Candylane opens on November 16. It will include more than 45 rides, and 4 million twinkling lights.

If you’re looking to enjoy some winter sports, the Hershey Bears will play six home games this month, including the Bears’ first-ever Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Sunday, November 4.

The team will wear special lavender jerseys to help raise funds for the American Cancer Society and the Four Diamonds Fund. The first 5,000 fans will receive lavender t-shirts.

If you’re looking to relax, MeltSpa by Hershey is offering an exclusive Pumpkin Spice Collection through the month of November.

There are a number of places to enjoy some fine cuisine in Hershey, with the Hershey Lodge bringing back its Wild Game & Mushroom menus through November 19.



Every Thursday in November is “Plate Date” night at Houlihan’s, which means kids can eat for $1.99 with the purchase of an adult entree.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Abbey Zelko from Hershey Entertainment and Resorts is stopping by the set to offer more on what’s going on at Hershey.