× Olivia’s prepares lunch specials in the FOX43 Kitchen

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Lunch isn’t so far away.

Today in the FOX43 Kitchen, Yanni from Olivia’s is stopping by to prepare some lunch specials, including a traditional Greek Lamb Souvlaki sandwich & a Veggie stuffed pita Sandwich.

Below are the recipes for each dish:

Lamb souvlaki:

Lamb kabobs fire grilled then placed on

Grilled Pita bread along w fresh diced tomatoes, red onions and our delicious traditional Tzatziki Sauce.

Tzatziki Recipe:

3 cups Greek yogurt

2 oz E.V.O.O.

3 cucumbers – peeled, shredded, & pressed

Pinch – kosher salt

Pinch – ground black pepper

1/2 cup fresh Dill – finely chopped

2 tbsp fresh garlic – minced

3 tbsp fresh Parsley- finely chopped

1 cup Sour Cream

2 oz white vinegar

After shredding the cucumbers, grab cheesecloth or clean kitchen towels and squeeze out all the excess juice from the cucumbers. Toss all the ingredients into a large mixing bowl and hand whisk. Enjoy!

Veggie Pita: fire grilled pita bread topped w a fresh selection of seasonal grilled vegetables, a hint of garlic butter, and melted Mozzarella cheese