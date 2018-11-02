× Police investigating Harrisburg shooting that left one in hospital

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a shooting that left one man in the hospital.

On October 28 around 2:00 a.m., police responded to the 200 block of N. 2nd Street in Harrisburg for a reported shooting.

When police arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot in the leg.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and there is no word on his condition at this time.

Anyone who has information or video of the incident is asked to contact Detective Nicholas Licata at (717) 255-3189 or to submit a tip through CrimeWatch.