Postal Service hiring in preparation for upcoming holiday season

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– In anticipation of another record holiday mailing season, the Postal Service is hiring employees to work at processing facilities and Post Offices throughout the Central PA District. No experience required and training is provided.

The open positions include, Holiday Clerk Assistant, City Carrier Assistant, Rural Carrier Associate, Assistant Rural Carrier, Mail Handler Assistant, Casual Mail Handlers and Postal Support Employees.

Some positions are longer term positions and could lead to permanent placement with the Postal Service. There is a variety of hours offered as well as locations. The hourly wages range from $11 to $18 with varying shifts and days off.

THE ONLY WAY TO APPLY IS TO GO TO www.usps.com/careers

From the website, click on “Search Now,” select “Search Jobs” select “PENNSYLVANIA” then click “Start,” and then click on the link for the appropriate job. Jobs are posted frequently, so keep checking in every day.

A general overview of USPS employment requirements, specific job requirements, and hourly pay is available at the website. Applicants must be 18 years of age, or 16 years of age with a high school diploma. All applicants must be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation. Some positions require an exam. Any position that has a driving requirement will also require a valid driver’s license and a clean DMV two-year driving history. Citizenship or permanent resident status is required. Additionally, if an applicant has been outside of the U.S. for more than six months out of the last 5 years, the Postal Service is not able to process a clearance for them. This applies to both U.S. Citizens and non-U.S. Citizens.