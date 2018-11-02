State Police seek information on burglary at Lancaster County antique store

LANCASTER COUNTY — State Police are continuing to investigate a burglary that occurred last month at the Crackleberry Farm Antique Mall in Paradise Township, Lancaster County.

According to police, an unknown suspect forced his way inside the store between 3:35 and 3:40 a.m. on Oct. 5, using a prybar. He broke the glass of two display cases and took several high-value jewelry items and coins that were on display, putting the loot in a black duffle bag. The entire theft took less than five minutes, and was performed while an audible alarm was sounding.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black hat, green cargo pants, and boots.

A similar theft was committed on Oct. 25 at Brandywine River Antiques, police say. In that case, a suspect forced entry and took several high-value jewelry items.

In all the suspect stole approximately $45,000 worth of items.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS. All callers remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.