Staying safe on the roads during deer season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK TOWNSHIP, York County - It's that time of year again, deer are becoming increasingly active and PennDot is warning drivers to be vigilant on the roads.

In October 2018, PennDot reported one deer-related crash in Cumberland county which killed a Chambersburg woman.

"What drivers need to know is the worst time of year when it comes to crashes involving deer or other wildlife on the road," say PennDot spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler.

In 2017, there were 17 fatalities involving deer in Pennsylvania. The agency say October, November and December are the worst time of year for deer-related crashes.

"The non-daylight hours when they tend to be a little bit more active, but especially dawn and dusk seem to be the worst times because we're out and they're out and it gets harder to see them."

Insurance companies also notice the increase in deer-related claims.

Keystone Insurers Group President Rudolph Kocman say "for 2018 you have a 1-in- 63 chance of hitting a deer in Pennsylvania and we're the top five in the country, I think number three."

PennDot recommends drivers to slow down and be aware of your surroundings. Also, if a deer jumps in front of your car do not slam on brakes it could actually do more harm to you and your vehicle.