Storms returning this evening before a cooler weekend

FINISHING THE WEEK: Morning showers end by the end of the morning commute with temperatures in the 60s. We get some dry, albeit cloudy, time throughout the day. Shower and thunderstorm chances come back for your drive home from work, especially in our southeastern counties. These showers and storms could be strong with some gusty winds and locally heavy downpours. Showers continue off-and-on into the very early morning hours of Saturday. Temperatures today stay in the 60s as winds calm down towards the evening.

COOLER WEEKEND: As the showers end before daybreak Saturday, cooler air comes behind today’s rainmaker. Highs don’t leave the mid-to-upper 50s all weekend long with morning temperatures in the 40s. Sunshine breaks out for a pleasant and quiet Sunday.

WARMER TOWARDS ELECTION DAY: Temperatures stay in the upper-50s as rain chances return Monday. Tuesday and Wednesday keep rain chances off-and-on with highs back up into the 60s. As Wednesday’s showers end, cooler air returns to stay into the latter half of next week, afternoon temperatures back into the 50s.

Have a great day and a fantastic weekend! Don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour Sunday morning!

-Meteorologist Bradon Long